Why blockchain is going to disrupt Web3.0 gaming

By Manish Agarwal

Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt the gaming industry by creating a new, decentralized ecosystem for gamers. Blockchain’s inherent properties of decentralization, transparency, and immutability make it ideal for the gaming industry, where cheating, hacking, and fraud are common issues.

Why Blockchain is Going to Disrupt Gaming

Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt gaming in several ways. One of the most significant benefits of blockchain technology is that it enables the creation of decentralized gaming platforms that are resistant to censorship, tampering, and fraud, as blockchain operates on a peer-to-peer network, where each node maintains a copy of the ledger and all transactions are verified by the network. This ensures that the data on the blockchain is immutable and cannot be altered, making it ideal for gaming, where cheating, hacking, and fraud are common issues.

Another benefit of blockchain technology is its ability to create unique, rare, and verifiable digital assets. This is important in gaming because it enables players to own and trade their in-game items and assets, creating a new economy around gaming. Blockchain technology enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs can be bought, sold, and traded, and their ownership can be verified using the blockchain creating a new market for gaming items, which can be sold for real money, providing a new revenue stream for gamers.

Recent Learnings from the First Wave of Web 3 Games

The first wave of Web 3 games, which were built on blockchain technology, have provided valuable learnings for the gaming industry. One of the most significant learnings is that blockchain technology can enable the creation of decentralized gaming platforms that are owned and controlled by the community as compared to traditional gaming platforms, which are owned and controlled by centralized entities.

Another significant learning from the first wave of Web 3 games is that blockchain technology can create new revenue streams for gamers with the help of NFTs. This has the potential to create a new economy around gaming, where players can earn a living by playing games.

However, one of the biggest challenges with the first wave of Web 3 games is scalability. Blockchain technology is still in its early stages, and current blockchain networks are not capable of handling the massive amounts of transactions that are required for gaming platforms.

How Blockchain Gaming is Going to Evolve in the Future

Blockchain gaming is going to evolve in the future by addressing the challenges of scalability. Several new blockchain networks are being developed that are specifically designed for gaming platforms.

In addition, gaming DAOs are expected to play a significant role in the future of the industry. Gaming DAOs or decentralized autonomous organizations, that are governed by smart contracts on the blockchain. They are designed to be self-governing and self-executing, with decision-making power distributed among their members. They will also enable more democratic and transparent governance of gaming platforms along with community ownership and governance of gaming.

Currently, gaming platforms are typically owned and controlled by centralized authorities, such as game developers or publishers. This can lead to issues such as lack of transparency, censorship, and lack of user control over the platform.

Members of the DAO can participate in decision-making processes and have a say in the development and direction of the platform. This can lead to more democratic and equitable gaming experiences, where gamers have more control over the platform and its governance.

DAOs can also enable new revenue streams for gamers and can distribute profits and rewards to their members based on their contributions to the platform. This means that gamers can earn a living by participating in the governance and development of gaming platforms, creating a new economy around gaming.

Gaming DAOs are also expected to play a significant role in the creation and distribution of new games. Currently, the game development industry is dominated by large game development companies that control the distribution and monetization of games. Gaming DAOs can enable independent game developers to create and distribute their games on decentralized platforms, bypassing the need for centralized authorities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, blockchain gaming is expected to disrupt traditional gaming models by enabling the creation of decentralized gaming platforms, unique and verifiable digital assets, and trust less autonomous gaming experiences. While the first wave of Web 3 games has provided valuable learnings, scalability remains a significant challenge that needs to be addressed. Gaming DAOs are expected to play a significant role in the future of the industry by enabling more democratic and transparent governance of gaming platforms and creating new revenue streams for gamers. Overall, blockchain gaming has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry and create new opportunities for gamers, game developers, and investors.

The author is founder, custodian, IndiGG DAO

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn