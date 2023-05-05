White House launched new strategies for distributed ledger technology

On May 4, 2023, in the United States, the White House, launched the national standards strategy for key and emerging technologies, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the new strategy will include eight technology sectors that can create an impact in the future.

Sources revealed that the eight technologies would include sectors such as artificial intelligence, communication and network technologies, biotechnology and semiconductors, with the inclusion of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital identity infrastructure, added Cointelegraph.

It is believed that distributed ledger technology (DLT) will allow users access, record validation and record updating throughout a networked database, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, the strategy will help to increase the U.S leadership in improving the international standards of the specified eight technologies, Cointelegraph concluded.

