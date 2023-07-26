scorecardresearch
Web3.0 conclave witnesses Mudrex bag ‘Most Trusted Crypto Investment Platform’ award

According to an official release, Edul Patel of Mudrex was recognised as ‘Web 3 Entrepreneur of the Year’

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it has offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru
Mudrex, a crypto investing platform, has received the ‘Most Trusted Crypto Investment Platform’ award for its contributions in simplifying crypto investments both in India and worldwide. The award was presented at the Web3.0 Conclave.

According to an official release, during the same event, Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, was recognized as the ‘Web 3 Entrepreneur of the Year’ for his contributions to the field of crypto investing.

“I believe these awards reaffirm our commitment to simplifying crypto investments and serving our users to the efforts of our team in driving innovation in the crypto investing space. These accolades aim to motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries and further enhancing our investment products and services for the benefit of our users,” Patel said.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 16:15 IST

