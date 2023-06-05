Web3.0-based Lumos Labs unveils its Lumos Academy for developers 

Lumos Labs, a Web3.0 innovation enabler, has launched the Lumos Academy, an educational platform for Web2.0 and Web3.0 developers.

According to an official release, this initiative is for individuals interested in Web3.0 ecosystem with an understanding of computer languages. Reportedly, the program will build their understanding around Web3.0, crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain through tutorials, exercises, and hackathons, along with incentives as personalised NFTs.

It’s believed that the curriculum lays emphasis on three areas: Web3.0 fundamentals, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs. From covering the basics through “Intro to Web3” course, including decentralised application (dApp) creation, smart contract interaction, and transactions to chain specific courses, the curriculum aims to focus on simplifying dApp creation along with providing resources to allow developers to build on blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Glitch, Internet Computers, among others, using tools such as Truffle, React and Solidity. These courses seem to have been structured to help developers gain experience and start their journey into developing their own blockchain applications.

Also Read Atomic Wallet losses about $35 million in a crypto hack

‘’We look forward to announcing the Lumos Academy platform which aims to represent a milestone in our commitment to empower Web3.0 developers. Through our learning environment, exercises, and real-world projects, we aim to nurture India’s developer community and enable them to impact the blockchain industry globally,” Kaavya Prasad, founder, Lumos Labs, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn