Web3.0-based Chingari utilises its mining project to distribute $1.01 million among users

Chingari, a Web3.0 short video application, has announced the distribution of 15 million Gari tokens, equivalent to $1.01 million or Rs 8.3 crore (approx) to creators and users through its Gari mining program.

According to an official release, the application has ensured ownership of content remains with creators. Reportedly, Chingari generated a gross revenue of $10 million in financial year 2022-23.

“The GARI Mining program was launched in June last year. We believe we are now seeing the impact of our Gari mining program on the creator economy. We aim at providing incentives that enable content creators to thrive and bring their vision to life,” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn