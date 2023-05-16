scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Web3.0-based Chingari utilises its mining project to distribute $1.01 million among users

According to an official release, the application has ensured ownership of content remains with creators

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Chingari’s official website, it generated .4 million in FY 2021-22
Going by Chingari’s official website, it generated $6.4 million in FY 2021-22

Chingari, a Web3.0 short video application, has announced the distribution of 15 million Gari tokens, equivalent to $1.01 million or Rs 8.3 crore (approx) to creators and users through its Gari mining program. 

According to an official release, the application has ensured ownership of content remains with creators. Reportedly, Chingari generated a gross revenue of $10 million in financial year 2022-23.

Also Read

“The GARI Mining program was launched in June last year. We believe we are now seeing the impact of our Gari mining program on the creator economy. We aim at providing incentives that enable content creators to thrive and bring their vision to life,” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
web3.0

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 15:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market