Web 3.0 and the future of cross-platform gaming: Bridging the gap

By Shubham Gupta

Web 3.0, the next phase of the Internet’s evolution, holds immense potential for the gaming industry, particularly in the realm of cross-platform gaming. Similar to the transformative shift from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0, which brought interactivity, social networking, and user-generated content, Web 3.0, also known as the semantic web, is poised to deliver even more profound changes.

Recalling the early days of Web 2.0, we witnessed the rise of blogs, the dominance of social media platforms, and the reshaping of retail through e-commerce. The digital landscape ceased to be a one-way street and became a vibrant marketplace for ideas, products, and services.

Likewise, we envision Web 3.0 ushering in a new era of gaming, where cross-platform play becomes not just a possibility, but a seamless reality. The rigid boundaries between different gaming platforms, such as PC, console, and mobile, will gradually blur. This shift is evident in Sony’s decision to make their PlayStation Exclusive titles available to PC users through the acquisition of Nixxes, a company specializing in game porting.

However, the true beauty of Web 3.0 lies in its integration of decentralized technologies like blockchain and its capacity to comprehend user-generated data in a more sophisticated, semantic manner. This represents a significant leap from the current web landscape and carries far-reaching implications, particularly for gaming.

We envisage that future with blockchain technology enabling gamers to have genuine ownership over their digital assets, allowing them to use these assets across multiple games and platforms. Just imagine playing a game on your PC, earning unique in-game items or characters, and then seamlessly utilizing those assets in an entirely different game on your smartphone. This concept, often referred to as the metaverse, signifies a fundamental shift in how we perceive and interact with digital assets. It goes beyond mere progress transfer between devices; it envisions a universal gaming ecosystem where achievements and assets hold value beyond the confines of a single game. This is not just a dream for gamers; it has the potential to revolutionize the entire industry.

Reflecting on the early days of smartphone gaming, it started as a novelty and a casual pastime but has since evolved into a billion-dollar industry. We believe that Web 3.0 and cross-platform gaming are at a similar tipping point.

Admittedly, we are still in the early stages of this transition, much like the nascent years of Web 2.0. However, just as those early blogs, social media platforms, and e-commerce sites paved the way for the digital world we inhabit today, we firmly believe that the pioneers of Web 3.0 gaming are forging a path toward a future that will redefine the way we play games forever.

In conclusion, as we witness the dawn of Web 3.0, an overwhelming sense of excitement takes hold. If you’ve ever immersed yourself in the vast universe depicted in ‘Ready Player One’, you’ve caught a glimpse of the limitless potential of a truly decentralized metaverse. This is not some distant science fiction dream; the future is unfolding right before the eyes. Standing on the threshold of this thrilling new world, the possibilities it promises consume our thoughts.

The author is Product Chief, co-founder, STAN

