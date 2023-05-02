scorecardresearch
WazirX collaborates with TaxNodes to help digital asset-based tax filing in India

According to an official release, TaxNodes will help WazirX’s users to calculate and file taxes on their investments

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by TaxNodes’ official website, it’s a crypto tax platform
WazirX, an Indian crypto exchange and TaxNodes, an ITR filing platform, have tied up to simplify crypto taxation process for investors. 

According to an official release, with this partnership, TaxNodes will help the user base of WazirX to calculate and file taxes on their investments, and make them aware of tax developments in the virtual digital asset industry. 

“We are looking forward to embarking on a journey with WazirX. We believe that our solutions will help WazirX’s customer base get the clarity on the taxes levied on their investment. We think that our users will be able to leverage our plans to not only compute but also file their taxes, thereby, enabling us to simplify the taxation journey of crypto investors in the country,” Avinash Shekhar, founder and CEO, TaxNodes, said. 

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 13:59 IST

