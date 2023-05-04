WallStreetBets discards memecoin worth $635 thousand 

A moderator of the WallStreetBets, a trading subreddit, has discarded a huge amount of WSB Coin (WSB), a token which is supposed to be the official meme coin of Wall Street Bets, stated Cointelegraph.

On May 2, 2023, people moderating the WallStreetBets Reddit forum launched WSB. Eventually, the subreddit was defamed due to the GameStop short squeeze, decreasing the hedge funds in January 2021, added Cointelegraph.

“It’s the fairest launch memecoin you will find with no team allocation and no presale. Just a free airdrop and some coins for the community. 10% of the $WSB supply is reserved as a treasury for the r/wallstreetbets sub to do with as they please,” creators of WSB commented, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, the price of the token dropped by a huge rate after the dump from $0.00067279 to the lowest rate of $0.00004827 in just two days, Cointelegraph concluded.

