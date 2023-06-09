scorecardresearch
US senators introduce new regulations for using AI

Reportedly, the federal government needs to be proactive and transparent with AI utilisation

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, the United States introduced two new bipartisan bills
The regulators in the United States introduced two new bipartisan bills which will deal with the problems related to transparency and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), stated  Cointelegraph. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, on June 8, 2023, Gary Peters, a Democratic Senator along with Mike Braun and James Lankford, Republican Senators, introduced the first bill, that includes that the government should be clear with its AI usage.

“The federal government needs to be proactive and transparent with AI utilisation and ensure that decisions aren’t being made without humans in the driver’s seat,” Mike Braun, explained.

It is expected that the new division will help the U.S. lead the initiatives taken for AI development. Furthermore, “We cannot afford to lose our competitive edge in strategic technologies like semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to competitors like China,” Bennet told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 17:44 IST

