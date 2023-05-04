US media outlets attempt to get non-US FTX user identities 

scorecardresearch
According to Cointelegraph, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, The New York Times and Financial Times opposed FTX and Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors through a motion

Reportedly, the argument raised has been around the absence of legal grounds to rewrite the pursued names

Four United States-based media platforms have pursued their attempts to get identities of non-US FTX customers. It’s believed that the outlets have filed new objections with regard to the previous motion to secure their identities, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, The New York Times and Financial Times opposed FTX and Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors through a motion. Through a May 3, 2023, filing, a new objection has come up against the Committee’s aim to keep non-US customers’ identities confidential. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, the argument raised has been around the absence of legal grounds to rewrite the pursued names, with regard to non-US data privacy laws. 

“At bottom, Movants desire to avoid ‘enforcement of the public disclosure requirements of U.S. bankruptcy law’ […] furnishes no basis for sealing. The law of the United States — constitutional and statutory — guarantees the public a strong presumptive right to inspect bankruptcy filings. That right cannot be abrogated by a party’s assertion of legal obligations under foreign law,” the media firms stated. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the first raised argument was that FTX creditors’ names don’t include “confidential commercial information,” and the second raised argument wouldn’t put creditors at “undue risk.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

