US House of Representatives introduces an AI-based working team

Democrats from the United States House of Representatives are expected to have created a working group on artificial intelligence. It is expected this group focuses on introducing new legislation around the tech sector, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the 97-member New Democrat Coalition announced its AI working group on August 15, 2023, mentioning that it would work with President Joe Biden’s administration. They are also expected to work with stakeholders and lawmakers from both sides of the political arena to develop “sensible, bipartisan policies to address this emerging technology,” Cointelegraph added.

The group is expected to focus on a range of issues including how to leverage AI for growth while finding ways for workers who stand to lose their jobs as a result of AI can remain employed, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read China mandates AI-based content regulations

“There’s real concern about the potential for AI generated disinformation, real concern about misuse of advanced AI models,” Derek Kilmer, representative, chair of the AI working group, concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn