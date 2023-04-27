US-based Binance branch to collaborate with Unstoppable Domains 

As per reports, the US-based Binance users will collaborate with Unstoppable Domains, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that this new partnership will be able to create decentralised domains as digital assets on the Web 3.0 platform.

Sources revealed that this new partnership would allow users to understand cryptocurrency wallets for exchanging cryptocurrencies in Binance US application. It is expected that the collaboration will provide its users with a digital identity that can be used in different Web3.0 platforms, applications and services, added Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the launch of the new service was announced on April 26, 2023, by Unstoppable Domains and Binance US and it is expected that the service will start in May 2023.

Furthermore, the joint venture will allow users of Unstoppable Domains to use Binance US to draw out cryptocurrencies from Unstoppable Domains addresses such as .crypto, .nft and .x.domains, Cointelegraph concluded.

