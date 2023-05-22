Upcoming US presidential candidate initiates Bitcoin-based campaign for donations

As reported by Cointelegraph, for the year 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy is nominated as the second presidential candidate from the United States who officially accepts Bitcoin.

“Just announced we’re officially accepting Bitcoin donations. Give $1. Let’s make the 2024 election a referendum on fiat currency,” Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted.

Sources revealed that Ramaswamy chose BitPay’s payment for receiving Bitcoin donations. It is believed that BitPay also supports other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Ether, ApeCoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu among others, Cointelegraph added.

Reportedly, U.S. citizens who are eligible and are permanent residents may donate about $6,600, which cannot be deducted for federal income tax purposes. Furthermore, the donors will get a non-fungible (NFT) as a gift and “After donating, come back to claim your NFT,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

