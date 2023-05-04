Unocoin launches crypto basket feature to benefit customers

Unocoin, an Indian crypto trading exchange, has announced Crypto Basket. It’s believed that the crypto baskets allow consumers to diversify their cryptocurrency investments and give customers exposure to cryptocurrencies, while also gaining from rise of other assets.

According to an official release, Unocoin’s cryptocurrency baskets are curated and include cryptocurrencies that are handpicked by its team. Reportedly, there are more than seven baskets that cater to different investment strategies and risk profiles. These baskets are Midcap Basket, A basket of gaming tokens, Governance tokens, The Privacy Tokens, Beginner’s Basket, Stablecoins basket, Blue Chip, Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and Smart Contract.

Also Read Fuse blockchain to contribute $10 million for developing its network

“We look forward to offering our cryptocurrency baskets to our customers, and we believe our new offering will change the way people invest in cryptocurrencies. I believe the team is focused on providing investment experience to our customers and that our crypto baskets will help our customers achieve their investment goals,” Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn