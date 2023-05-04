scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Unocoin launches crypto basket feature to benefit customers

According to an official release, the cryptocurrency baskets are curated and include cryptocurrencies that are handpicked by its team

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Unocoin’s official website, it’s a Bangalore-based technology company
Going by Unocoin’s official website, it’s a Bangalore-based technology company

Unocoin, an Indian crypto trading exchange, has announced Crypto Basket. It’s believed that the crypto baskets allow consumers to diversify their cryptocurrency investments and give customers exposure to cryptocurrencies, while also gaining from rise of other assets.

According to an official release, Unocoin’s cryptocurrency baskets are curated and include cryptocurrencies that are handpicked by its team. Reportedly, there are more than seven baskets that cater to different investment strategies and risk profiles. These baskets are Midcap Basket, A basket of gaming tokens, Governance tokens, The Privacy Tokens, Beginner’s Basket, Stablecoins basket, Blue Chip, Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and Smart Contract.

Also Read

“We look forward to offering our cryptocurrency baskets to our customers, and we believe our new offering will change the way people invest in cryptocurrencies. I believe the team is focused on providing investment experience to our customers and that our crypto baskets will help our customers achieve their investment goals,” Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 13:43 IST

Stock Market