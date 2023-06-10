Unlocking innovation: How QSR food chains are leveraging blockchain for menu development

By Sahil Arya

Any business, including the food sector, relies on innovation to succeed. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) are always seeking for innovative methods to improve menu creation and remain ahead of the competition. In India, QSR chains are adopting blockchain technology to unleash menu innovation, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023.

In the frantic world of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), staying competitive requires innovation. Menu creation is a specific field wherein QSR chains are leveraging the potential of tech. Conventional menu preparation and ingredient procurement techniques may prove tedious and challenging. The emergence of blockchain technology, on the other hand, has altered the way QSR chains address menus development. QSRs may use blockchain to improve operations, preserve food safety as well as traceability, while opening up new avenues for innovation and consumer involvement.

Blockchain technology is revolutionizing the way QSR food chains manage their supply chain. By developing a blockchain-based system, these QSR chains can seamlessly track their ingredients from farm to table. This technology provides complete transparency in the supply chain, from the procurement of raw materials to the delivery of the final product. The system allows QSR chains to verify the quality of ingredients, ensure authenticity and reduce the risk of fraud. Moreover, it also helps to minimize food waste by allowing QSR chains to track the expiry date of the ingredients and consume them efficiently.

Blockchain can help QSR chains to track the popularity of menu items and use the data to streamline their operations and reduce waste. By tracking the demand for specific ingredients, the chains can optimize their inventory and prevent overstocking or stockouts.

One of the major benefits of implementing blockchain in QSR creation of menus is increased transparency and security regarding food. Blockchain technology creates a decentralised and unchangeable ledger that tracks every stage of the supply chain, via farm to table. QSR chains can track the source of ingredients, confirm their nutritional value and genuineness, and assure adherence to food hygiene requirements by adding blockchain. This transparency fosters trust among customers who appreciate understanding where their food originates from and the way it is produced, enhancing brand confidence.

The use of blockchain can also provide customers with greater transparency about the ingredients used in the menu items. They can be assured that the food they are consuming is fresh, sustainable, and ethically sourced, which can go a long way in building customer loyalty and trust.

Blockchain technology enhances and maximises QSR supply chain processes. Every party involved, including vendors, distributors, and QSRs, may have real-time information at their fingertips on ingredient availability, price, and delivery schedules by utilising a distributed ledger system. Transparency and automation decrease supply chain delays, mistakes, and inefficiencies, allowing QSR chains to optimise inventory management, minimise waste, and assure rapid menu modifications depending on ingredient availability.

In India, several QSR chains have already started leveraging these technologies. For instance we, Fat Tiger, a modern tea shop and dumplings parlour chain are using blockchain to track the supply chain of its tea leaves and international flavours and special house blends and to experiment with new flavors and recipes.

In conclusion, the food industry is rapidly changing, and innovation is the key to success. In India, QSR chains have already started leveraging these technologies for menu development and are set to continue doing so in 2023. As the QSR sector evolves, adopting blockchain technology for menu creation offers several advantages. QSR chains may unlock new levels of innovation and creativity by improving transparency, optimising supply chain operations, allowing data-driven decision-making, and promoting collaboration. Embracing blockchain allows quick service restaurants to prioritise food safety, match changing consumer expectations, and provide distinctive eating experiences. As technology advances, QSR chains that capitalise on its potential will continue to be at the forefront of the fast food sector, reinventing menu creation and setting new benchmarks for quality.

The author is co-founder and director, The Old Restaurant

