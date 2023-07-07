scorecardresearch
University of Tsukuba creates AI for cryptocurrency portfolio management 

Reportedly, CryptoRLPM shows at least an 83.14% improvement in the accumulated rate of return

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, CryptoRLPM stands for “Cryptocurrency reinforcement learning portfolio manager
According to Cointelegraph, some researchers from the University of Tsukuba, Japan, created an artificial intelligence-powered cryptocurrency portfolio management system. It is expected that this will use on-chain data for training and is one of a kind.

Sources revealed that the name of the new AI is CryptoRLPM, which stands for “Cryptocurrency reinforcement learning portfolio manager.” Supposedly, the artificial intelligence (AI) system uses a training technique named “reinforcement learning” in order to include on-chain data in its model, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that the CryptoRLPM uses feedback from RL throughout its structure. The system is divided into five primary units which work together to process information and manage structured portfolios. The new modules include a data feed unit, data refinement unit, portfolio agent unit, live trading unit and agent updating unit, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “CryptoRLPM shows at least an 83.14% improvement in the accumulated rate of return (ARR), at least a 0.5603% improvement in the daily rate of return (DRR), and at least a 2.1767 improvement in Sortino ratio (SR), compared to the baseline Bitcoin,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 11:47 IST

