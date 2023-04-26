United Kingdom to invest £100 million into its AI-based developments 

United Kingdom (UK) has made a funding announcement for a new artificial intelligence (AI) task force, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through an April 25, 2023, announcement, it’s found that UK’s prime minister and technology secretary will be investing $124.8 million to back the country’s AI development. “By investing in emerging technologies through our new expert taskforce, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and trustworthy AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy,” Rishi Sunak, UK’s prime minister, stated.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, the task force aims to “ensure sovereign capabilities,” which comprise public services and adoption of “safe and reliable foundation models.” Reportedly, pilot AI models will be based on public services and should be introduced in next six months. UK’s legislators have reportedly come up with a 900 pounds worth investment in computing technology.

“This will ensure that the public and business have the trust they need to confidently adopt this technology and fully realize its benefits,” Michelle Donelan, secretary, UK’s science, innovation and technology, highlighted.

