scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Uniswap collaborates with Moonbeam, a Polkadot parachain 

Reportedly, only a single UNI token was used for voting

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Uniswap is a crypto exchange
Going by sources, Uniswap is a crypto exchange

With insights from a proposal approved on May 17, 2023, Uniswap, a crypto exchange is expected to be available on Moonbeam, a parachain of Polkadot, stated Coingtelegraph. It is likely that a blockchain-based education group created this idea in Michigan. The idea was passed due to an unknown source of support and only a single UNI token was used for voting. 

Sources revealed that the smart contracts for this exchange have been given to Moonbeam (GLMR). It is expected that the only task left for launching the idea is “front-end integration updates and including Moonbeam to the auto-router,” Cointelegraph added. 

Also Read

The proposal included that “Due to tumultuous market conditions, promises of liquidity bootstrapping have been temporarily excised.” Furthermore, the blockchain at Michigan is looking for ways to use Moonbeam for providing liquidity. It is expected that if the proposal is accepted then it would be “on behalf of the DAO,” and the funds will be taken care of by Uniswap’s decentralized autonomous organization, Cointelegraph concluded.  

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 12:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market