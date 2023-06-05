Uniswap alerts its users of fraudulent activities

As reported by Cointelegraph, Hayden Adams, founder, Uniswap protocol, and CEO, Uniswap Labs, tweeted about the fraudulent activity of people creating a forged Uniswap website.

Sources revealed that Adams was surprised by the scam, adding that it needed effort to create such a scam. Supposedly, the scammers made use of the Chinese community content in their scheme and also included links addressing users to legalise Uniswap app on their fake website, Cointelegraph added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, crypto Twitter mentioned that the fraud might take the help of a video where people in Shenzhen, China, were promoting the Uniswap (UNI $4.97) token. The fake video included titles such as “The first Uniswap Asian Summit” and “Guest: CEO of Uniswap,” among others, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Adams and his company are trying to fight back and reduce the impact of fraudulent activity. The safety measures include shutting down the domain used for making fake websites, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

