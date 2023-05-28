Unifying global crypto regulation: A G20 opportunity and the imperative of policy compliance

By Suraj Sharma

Cryptocurrencies, despite their growing popularity, operate in a regulatory gray area on a global scale. The absence of uniform regulations has curtailed innovation, exposed consumers to risk, threatened financial stability, and potentially facilitated illicit activities. Recognizing these concerns, policymakers and regulatory bodies worldwide are advocating for a common regulatory framework. The forthcoming G20 summit presents a significant opportunity to advance this global discourse on cryptocurrency regulations.

The dearth of a unified regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology has stifled innovation while increasing risks for investors and businesses alike. The absence of regulations can open the door to illegal activities and undermine confidence in digital assets. However, these challenges can be mitigated through effective policy regulation. Blockchain technology’s innate decentralization, efficient transaction processes, and lower costs suggest that a well-coordinated regulatory framework could offer standardization, thereby fostering financial inclusion and safety for all stakeholders.

Embracing Disruption, Returning to Commerce’s Core Values

The disruption triggered by blockchain technology has been met with apprehension by traditional financial institutions. However, I interpret this disruption as an opportunity to realign with the fundamental principles of commerce rather than a threat. Blockchain technology echoes age-old practices such as Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, which hearken back to the foundational principles of collaboration and reciprocity that underpinned trade in ancient civilizations. Essentially, blockchain doesn’t usher in radical changes but modernizes these time-honored practices, bolstering transparency, security, and efficiency. Recognizing this paradigm shift is crucial to appreciating blockchain and cryptocurrencies beyond their disruptive personas, highlighting their potential to bring us back to the essence of trade, now with an unprecedented potential for transparency and integrity.

India: Navigating Global Crypto Regulation Leadership

While the global perception of India might be that of a nation exerting stringent control over burgeoning technologies, I believe there’s a broader narrative to consider. From my viewpoint, India’s aspirations extend beyond being a mere provider of COVID-19 vaccines. It seeks to position itself as a beacon of moral and ethical standards in the realm of business.

India is striving to create a vibrant business ecosystem where ethical practices and principles are not merely optional but an integral part of the framework. It aims to inject a ‘vaccine’ of ethical conduct into the global business bloodstream, nurturing a commercial environment where prosperity does not come at the expense of integrity.

Simultaneously, it is important to recognize India’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure landscape for its citizens. Amid the digital revolution, it is making efforts to safeguard user experiences, allowing people to interact and live in an environment that is not only technologically advanced but also secure and reliable.

As the presiding nation of the G20 this year, India is at a strategic vantage point, poised to influence the evolution of global cryptocurrency regulations. This prestigious position offers India an unrivaled platform to demonstrate its regulatory perspective on cryptocurrencies to the world, potentially establishing industry benchmarks in the process. Leading the charge is Ms. Sitharaman, whose staunch support for comprehensive cryptocurrency and digital asset regulation could catalyze the inclusion of specific provisions tailored towards cryptocurrencies. The timing couldn’t be more opportune, given that the spotlight at this year’s G20 is squarely on crypto regulations.

Shaping the Future with Crypto Regulation & Policies

The G20’s focus on creating a unified framework for cryptocurrency regulation offers a unique opportunity for global collaboration. By establishing policies that balance risk mitigation with the promotion of innovation and growth in the crypto industry, nations can foster trust in digital assets and provide a clear and consistent operating framework for businesses and investors. A coordinated approach to crypto regulation could yield a more secure and stable financial ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

Conclusion: The Policy Implications

Through well-crafted policies, nations can cultivate a sense of reliability and trust in digital assets, an essential ingredient for mainstream acceptance. Moreover, by providing a consistent and transparent operating environment, businesses and investors alike can navigate this novel landscape with greater confidence.

However, it’s critical to keep in mind the compliance aspect of these regulations. A harmonized approach to cryptocurrency regulation, while laudable in its intent, must be executed with an understanding of the unique legal and regulatory landscapes in different countries. The challenge lies in creating a framework that respects these differences while still providing a consistent, global standard.

All things considered, a coordinated strategy could lead to a more secure and stable financial ecosystem. Such an ecosystem would not only foster growth in the crypto industry but also contribute to the overall stability of global finance.

The author is head of public policy and government affairs, BNS

