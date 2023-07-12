Unidef launches initiative to assist crypto investors who have lost money due to centralised platforms’ malfeasance

In an unprecedented move, Unidef (unidef.org), a global organisation committed to decentralised empowerment, is launching an initiative to stand with the crypto community impacted by centralised companies’ recent controversial financial activities. This initiative comes in the wake of recent bankruptcy filings and allegations of offshore fund transfers without client approval, coupled with account disabling, leaving numerous clients in a state of uncertainty regarding their asset recovery.

Unidef’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to a decentralised future that empowers all to take full control of their finances, identity, and data. Beyond this, Unidef champions an ethical crypto industry and acknowledges its social responsibility to offer support to those globally impacted by unethical crypto companies.

In the light of recent bankruptcy filings of cryptocurrency entities, Unidef has stepped forward to lead an initiative to protect the interests of affected clients. The initiative aims to help clients recover their assets and navigate the process of filing for damages due to account disablement or asset denial by the crypto companies. It specifically targets those creditors whose accounts have been disabled since 2017.

Azim Ghader , Global CEO of Unidef, shared his personal experience: “I had a notably challenging experience with one centralised crypto-exchange company as they disabled my account without clarification. As a result, the value of my assets, once exceeding 50 Million USD, plummeted to below 300K USD. It’s astonishing that when regulatory bodies like the OFAC, FinCen or SEC target these types of centralised exchanges, many in the crypto community still support them.” Unidef is aware that many users have been denied refunds by one or more crypto-exchange companies and their officers, and this initiative aims to rectify this situation. By doing so, Unidef hopes to protect the welfare of the crypto community and reinforce the transformative potential of decentralised assets and crypto.

As part of the initiative, Unidef will provide guidance on the process of filing for damages and recovering assets. Unidef believes that decentralised assets and crypto will fundamentally redefine the financial system, the Internet, and monetary structure, ensuring everyone’s ability to control their finances, data, and identity.

Azim Ghader stated, “We need to unite and support those impacted by these centralised entities’ actions. It’s not just about asset recovery or damages, but a strong stand for the decentralised future we advocate for.” Unidef’s mission is to facilitate the world’s shift to a decentralised future, empowering individuals to take complete control of their finances, identity, and data. As we have observed, centralised platforms can disable accounts, leading to significant losses due to the volatile nature of crypto assets. We look forward to sharing further developments and improvements in this endeavour, as Unidef continues to stand up for the rights and interests of those affected by such actions. This initiative is a major step forward in ensuring a fair and ethical crypto industry, and we are proud to be part of this important effort.

