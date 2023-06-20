Ultimate Table Tennis collaborates with Aatral to create a virtual table tennis experience for fans 

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has entered into a partnership with Aatral, a metaverse solutions company in India. The step aims to create fan engagement by creating a virtual experience for table tennis enthusiasts.

According to an official release, three to four table tennis-themed mini-games will be available to fans. From what it’s understood, Aatral will create an environment in 3D space which will allow fans to download and play the application from Google Play Store, App Store, and UTT website, by end of June, 2023. As part of this collaboration, UTT and Aatral will also reportedly set up stalls across select venues to reach out to students, youth and table tennis fans, featuring stations where fans can don VR/AR equipment and engage in virtual table tennis matches.

“We look forward to announcing our association with the Ultimate Table Tennis team. At Aatral, we aim to provide our users with experiences that bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds. By partnering with UTT, we intend to enable our users to enjoy table tennis, as well as creating opportunities for social connection, learning, and entertainment. We are looking forward to being part of this event in sports leagues in the country,” Prem Balachandran, founder and CEO, Aatral, said.

