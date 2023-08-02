Ukraine calls for financial information from crypto businesses  

According to Cointelegraph, the Ukraine government has recently approached the local cryptocurrency industry and requested to provide some specific financial information.

Sources revealed that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) demanded four local crypto firms to provide financial statements for the first two quarters of 2023. This includes Kuna, CoinPay, GEO Pay and Qmall, among others. The NBU is expected to have requested that the crypto businesses provide the financials within seven days, Cointelegraph added.

According to the document, the NBU also asked crypto businesses to provide data on operating volumes, as well as information about the receipt and transfer of funds. It is believed that the NBU also requested that the Ukrainian crypto firms issue statements for all accounts from the beginning of 2023, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“Over the past two weeks, the first wave of searches in exchanges took place in Kiev and across Ukraine, which were triggered by the actions of the NBU, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Security Service of Ukraine. […] There will be more searches and exchanges,” Chobanyan, CEO, Kuna, a crypto firm, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

