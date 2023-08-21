scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

UK to endure $130 million worth expenditure for AI-based computer chips 

According to Cointelegraph, the country intends to develop an “AI research resource” by 2024

Written by FE Digital Currency
It’s believed that UK falls behind United States and European Union in AI developments
It’s believed that UK falls behind United States and European Union in AI developments

Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, is going to allocate $130 million towards purchasing computer chips. This development is expected to back artificial intelligence (AI), on account of global drawbacks and need for computing control, as stated by Cointelegraph. 

According to Cointelegraph, United Kingdom (UK) intends to develop an “AI research resource” by 2024. From what it’s understood, Sunak looks to convert the country into a hotspot for AI technology. Reportedly, the government is in the process of collecting chips from NVIDIA, Intel and AMD, with UK Research and Innovation to get 5,000 NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs). 

Also Read

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, $130 million funding is considered not enough for Sunak’s AI project. Sources suggest that government officials can go for additional funds through an incoming November AI safety summit. 

Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in March, 2023, an independent evaluation around UK’s AI computing abilities suggested that financing of the domain is “seriously lagging.” It’s believed that the country falls behind international counterparts, with regard to United States and European Union.   

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

 Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 09:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS