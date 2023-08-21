UK to endure $130 million worth expenditure for AI-based computer chips 

Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, is going to allocate $130 million towards purchasing computer chips. This development is expected to back artificial intelligence (AI), on account of global drawbacks and need for computing control, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, United Kingdom (UK) intends to develop an “AI research resource” by 2024. From what it’s understood, Sunak looks to convert the country into a hotspot for AI technology. Reportedly, the government is in the process of collecting chips from NVIDIA, Intel and AMD, with UK Research and Innovation to get 5,000 NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs).

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, $130 million funding is considered not enough for Sunak’s AI project. Sources suggest that government officials can go for additional funds through an incoming November AI safety summit.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in March, 2023, an independent evaluation around UK’s AI computing abilities suggested that financing of the domain is “seriously lagging.” It’s believed that the country falls behind international counterparts, with regard to United States and European Union.

