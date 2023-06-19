Twitter suspends “Explain This Bob” bot account

According to Cointelegraph, Twitter had suspended the account of the “Explain This Bob”, a memecoin-linked artificial intelligence-powered bot. It is expected that this step was taken after Elon Musk complained that the account was a “scam crypto account.”

Supposedly, on June 18, 2023, “This sure looks like a scam crypto account. If so, it will be suspended,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Sources revealed that ‘The Explain This Bob’ account had collected over 400,000 followers before it was suspended. It is believed that this bot was made by Prabhu Biswal from India who took the help of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to respond to tagged tweets, Cointelegraph added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Twitter did not take any major action against the account for Bob Token. It is believed that the team of the bot shared a meme of Musk monitoring a distraught “Bob” in a prison in response to the news of the suspension, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

