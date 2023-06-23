TrueUSD says it has “no exposure” to Prime Trust

On June 22, 2023, TrueUSD, a stablecoin exchange platform, tweeted that its TUSD stablecoin had “no exposure” to the troubled Prime Trust, which is reportedly facing regulatory challenges, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that after a sudden order from state financial regulators, the Nevada-based Prime Trust suddenly discontinued all fiat and cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, Cointelegraph added.

“PrimeTrust has suspended all deposits of fiat and digital assets. TrueUSD (#TUSD) is not affected by this situation. We have no exposure to Prime Trust and maintain multiple USD rails for minting and redemption. Rest assured, all your funds are safe with TUSD,” TrueUSD explained.

Also Read BitGo to cancel its procurement with Prime Trust fintech firm

Furthermore, TrueUSD had explained its users that the minting process through Prime Trust has been stopped temporarily. Supposedly, the collaborations with other banks for TUSD minting and redemption services will not be affected, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn