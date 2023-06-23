scorecardresearch
TrueUSD says it has “no exposure” to Prime Trust

Reportedly, the minting process through Prime Trust has been stopped temporarily

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, TrueUSD is a stablecoin exchange platform
On June 22, 2023, TrueUSD, a stablecoin exchange platform, tweeted that its TUSD stablecoin had “no exposure” to the troubled Prime Trust, which is reportedly facing regulatory challenges, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that after a sudden order from state financial regulators, the Nevada-based Prime Trust suddenly discontinued all fiat and cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, Cointelegraph added. 

“PrimeTrust has suspended all deposits of fiat and digital assets. TrueUSD (#TUSD) is not affected by this situation. We have no exposure to Prime Trust and maintain multiple USD rails for minting and redemption. Rest assured, all your funds are safe with TUSD,” TrueUSD explained. 

Furthermore, TrueUSD had explained its users that the minting process through Prime Trust has been stopped temporarily. Supposedly, the collaborations with other banks for TUSD minting and redemption services will not be affected, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 13:33 IST

