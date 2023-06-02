scorecardresearch
Trending NFT tokens to see a major rise in 2023

Reportedly, the value of the Blue Chip Index reduced to 7,446 ETH

Written by FE Digital Currency
Experts believe the popular NFT projects includes Doodles, Invisible Friends, Moonbirds and Goblintown
As reported by Cointelegraph, some trending non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of 2022 have seen a rise in value over the past year. This trend is expected to reflect the decreasing value of metaverse properties in 2023, which were expected to be virtual lands for investing in the last year.

Sources revealed that popular NFT projects such as Doodles, Invisible Friends, Moonbirds and Goblintown, among others lost up to 95% of their value in Ether (ETH) ( $1,889). Supposedly, the value of blue-chip NFT collections saw a decrease of over 40% on average, Cointelegraph added. 

With insights from NFTGo, the value of the Blue Chip Index reduced to 7,446 ETH from its yearly value of 12,394 ETH which was in July 2022, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

In spite of the decreasing market, the NFT platform continues to gain new investors. Furthermore, on May 27, 2023, Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, launched an NFT project on the Bitcoin blockchain through Ordinals, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 18:20 IST

Stock Market