scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Total value locked (TVL) ranks higher than decentralised exchanges in Liquid staking platforms 

Reportedly, liquid staking solutions have experienced a $280 million increase

Written by FE Digital Currency
Experts believe about .19 billion of crypto was staked in liquid staking contracts
Experts believe about $17.19 billion of crypto was staked in liquid staking contracts

DefiLlama, a crypto analytics firm, reported that liquid staking platforms such as Rocket Pool and Lido acquire more total value locked (TVL) in comparison to decentralised exchanges (DEXs), stated Cointelegraph. 

With insights from archived information on April 13, 2023, about $17.19 billion of crypto was staked in liquid staking contracts, compared to $18.89 billion in DEXs. Sources revealed that DEXs saw a reduction of about $1.66 billion to $17.2 billion, while liquid staking platforms  have experienced a $280 million increase to $17.47 billion, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, liquid staking network help to stake and issue crypto on behalf of users and can be used in DeFi platforms. It is expected that liquid staking regulations will allow users to stake coins and use them simultaneously, Cointelegraph concluded. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 13:45 IST

Stock Market