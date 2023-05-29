Tornado Cash to reclaim authority over protocol’s functioning based on the attacker’s proposal 

Tornado Cash’s governance tokenholders will retrieve control back of the protocol’s operations, on account of a proposal done by the attacker. The update should permit the community’s control over bettering the protocol’s security standards, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on May 26, 2023, the protocol ensured completion of control over governance tokenholders of Tornado Cash. Reportedly, 517,000 token votes agreed to the proposal with none rejecting it. It’s believed that the resolution has brought a closure to the governance takeover.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, through takeover of the protocol’s governance structure, the attacker garnered 1.2 million votes using a proposal. The attacker’s utilisation of voting power resulted in the passing of more proposals and got control over governance tokens. It’s believed that the strategies allowed them to manipulate the governance structure.

Also Read Binance to establish a new regulated Japanese unit

Moreover, the attacker made contact with Tornado Cash community post the hack, to lay down a proposal at restoration of governance control. Reportedly, the attacker embezzled 483,000 Tornado Cash (TORN) tokens.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn