Top 10 metaverse jobs to watch out for in 2023

By Bhuvan Desai

The Metaverse, a virtual world where users can interact with each other, is rapidly gaining popularity. As global brands such as Meta, Nick, Microsoft, Google, Roblox, Nvidia, and decentraland enter the market, job opportunities for tech enthusiasts are bound to be on the rise. In fact, the Metaverse job market is expected to reach an $800 billion valuation by 2024, and 10,000 jobs are expected to be added in the next five years.

In this changing landscape, remote working is becoming increasingly popular post-pandemic, and many Metaverse jobs can be done remotely. Contractual roles can also be a benefit to both employees and employers. Agile teams can quickly come together to work on projects, regardless of location, which ties in perfectly with roles in the Metaverse. Below, we’ve ranked the top 10 jobs that tech geeks can look forward to applying for-

Metaverse Architect – The role of a Metaverse architect is to design and develop the virtual world. They work with a team of designers and developers to create the layout, user interface, and overall structure of the Metaverse. India, with its large pool of tech talent and affordable labor costs, is well-positioned to become a hub for Metaverse development. The country’s government has also announced initiatives to support the growth of the digital economy, which includes the Metaverse. Virtual Reality Developer – A virtual reality developer is responsible for creating the virtual environments that users experience in the Metaverse. They use programming languages such as C++, Java, and Python to create immersive experiences. The virtual world has the potential to create new markets, business models, and revenue streams. This is great news for those looking forward to contractual employment which would allow them to work on a variety of projects in their careers. 3D Modeler – A 3D modeler creates the objects and characters that populate the virtual world. They use software such as Blender, Maya, or 3D Studio Max to create realistic and detailed models. 3D modelers will work hand-in-hand with businesses, game designers, and virtual marketers to help create a life-like world. In the future, it is likely that project-based agile teams are created for such roles. Metaverse Marketer – A Metaverse marketer promotes and advertises the Metaverse to potential users. They create marketing campaigns that showcase the unique features and benefits of the virtual world. This is great news for those who have already mastered the web2 skill of marketing. UX Designer – A UX designer creates a user-friendly interface for the Metaverse. They ensure that the virtual world is easy to navigate and that users can easily find what they are looking for. Video conferencing tools would be of great help to remote employees in this field. Community Manager – A community manager builds and maintains a strong community of users within the Metaverse. They engage with users, answer questions, and address concerns. In the Metaverse, problems or concerns can be instantly acknowledged despite employees and users being in different locations. Blockchain Developer – As the Metaverse becomes more decentralized, blockchain developers will be in high demand. They will develop the blockchain infrastructure that powers the Metaverse. AI Developer – AI developers create intelligent NPCs (Non-Player Characters) within the Metaverse. These NPCs interact with users and provide a more immersive experience. In the future, through remote collaborative team effort, the characters in virtual reality will become evermore sophisticated and real. Game Designer – Game designers create engaging experiences, such as mini-games, challenges, and other activities that keep users engaged. Scouting talent for designers, storytellers, and voice actors will be done seamlessly from different parts of the world, providing jobs to a varied demographic of people. Metaverse Security Specialist – Security will be a concern within the Metaverse. Security specialists are responsible for ensuring the safety of users and the virtual world. Real-time attack prevention is a part of this job, as is making sure laws and protocols are updated timely.

From Metaverse architects to security specialists, there are a variety of roles available to those interested in the industry. With India poised to become a hub for Metaverse development, now is the time for tech enthusiasts to explore the exciting world of the Metaverse.

The author is VP operations, Uplers

