Three held for cheating on pretext of investment in cryptocurrency

Three men were arrested for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investing in cryptocurrency, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Pushkar Jat (22), Vishal Tank (21) and Nitesh Mali (20), they said.

According to police, the matter came to light in April after a complaint was filed by a resident of Mayur Vihar who alleged that she was cheated on the pretext of investing money in cryptocurrency. She was, instead, duped of Rs 7.80 lakh by a group of cheaters active on the Telegram application.

Initially, she received a message on WhatsApp regarding work from home and was given task to post reviews on Google for different hotels and was paid some money to gain her trust. Later, she was asked to join Telegram to earn more and was insisted on investing money online in cryptocurrency through an APK android application. She got suspicious when they blocked her account on Telegram and was unable to withdraw the invested money, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Gugloth said during the investigation, it was found that the cheated money was transferred into 8-10 different bank accounts opened in Haryana, Noida, Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Information was procured regarding the alleged bank accounts in which partial cheated amount of Rs 2.23 lakh was transferred by the complainant. On the basis of technical evidence and surveillance, a raid was conducted in Akola, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and all the three accused were arrested in the case, she said. “During the interrogation, it was revealed that these people were also selling bank accounts after activating net-banking and UPI’s to the foreign nationals from China, Indonesia, Nepal and other countries and receiving huge amount in exchange of that,” she added.

Mobile phones containing bank account details used in cheating, bank account kits and SIM cards were recovered, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

