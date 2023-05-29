The Sandbox CEO, Arthur Madrid faces a Twitter hack

Arthur Madrid, co-founder, CEO, The Sandbox, a metaverse project, tweeted that his account was hacked on May 26, 2023, stated Cointelegraph. Supposedly, the hacker was accused of using Madrid’s account to promote a fake “airdrop” phishing scam.

“My Twitter was hacked today. and now is back. Please never click on any link that promote Airdrop or URL and look SCAMMY – and not 100% using our proper and unique URL/domain name: http:sandbox.game,” Arthur Madrid, tweeted.

Sources revealed that four hours before Madrid tweeted about the hack, The Sandbox also warned about a scammer who had taken control of their account and was promoting “a scam / phishing link for a fake airdrop of SAND tokens,” through Twitter, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Binance to establish a new regulated Japanese unit

Furthermore, The Sandbox team mentioned that they were “working on getting the site down and fix it ASAP.” At 8:26 pm UTC, the alleged scam site is expected to have been taken down, as it showed a 404 error, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn