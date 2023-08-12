The role of Artificial Intelligence in robotic-assisted surgeries – Harnessing the power of data and machine learning

By Nikhil Mathur

In recent years, the healthcare industry has undergone a remarkable transformation owing to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into various aspects of medical practice. Among the many groundbreaking developments, one area that has shown immense potential is robotic-assisted surgery, where AI is taking significant strides. By harnessing the power of data and machine learning, AI-powered technologies are revolutionizing the field of robotic surgeries, leading to enhanced accuracy, precision, and efficiency, all while mitigating the risks associated with such procedures.

The amalgamation of AI and robotics in surgical settings has opened new frontiers, and one of the most promising applications of AI in this context is image guidance. Traditionally, surgeons have had to rely on their skills and experience to interpret images obtained from pre-operative scans and during the surgery itself. However, with AI-driven image guidance, real-time visualization of the surgical field becomes possible, even in complex cases. This invaluable capability allows surgeons to have immediate access to detailed, up-to-date, and context-specific information during the procedure.

AI’s ability to process vast amounts of medical data and instantly identify patterns, empowers surgeons to make more informed decisions, resulting in improved surgical accuracy and patient outcomes. The continuous stream of real-time imaging enables better visualization of critical structures, reducing the chances of inadvertent damage during delicate procedures. Additionally, AI-powered image guidance aids in precisely identifying the boundaries of tumours, providing crucial information that assists in tumour removal while preserving healthy tissues.

AI's impact on robotic surgery is not limited to image guidance alone. Decision support systems fuelled by AI are proving to be instrumental during surgeries. By providing real-time data and analytics, AI assists surgeons in making more informed decisions, thereby minimizing risks.

Moreover, AI’s role in image guidance extends beyond mere visualization. Advanced AI algorithms can analyse images and detect anomalies that might be difficult for the human eye to discern. For instance, in prostate cancer surgery, AI can identify suspicious regions within the prostate gland, guiding the surgeon to target these areas more precisely. This cutting-edge capability has the potential to revolutionize cancer surgeries, improving both the diagnostic and therapeutic aspects of treatment. The research published in Surgical Endoscopy showcased that AI-powered decision support systems contributed to a substantial 30% reduction in the risk of complications during colorectal cancer surgery. This exemplifies how AI can directly enhance patient safety and surgical outcomes.

Moreover, AI plays a pivotal role in several other aspects of robotic surgery, including:

Robotic navigation: AI-powered robotic navigation systems enable surgeons to exercise precise control over robotic arms during procedures. In intricate surgeries, where even minor deviations can have severe consequences, AI ensures that the robotic instruments move with utmost accuracy, reducing the chances of errors and optimizing surgical outcomes.

Robotic planning: AI-powered robotic planning system is a critical phase where surgeons strategize the surgical approach based on patient-specific data. AI-driven planning systems can analyze vast datasets, including patient demographics, medical history, and imaging results, to create tailored surgical plans. By optimizing the surgical path and anticipating potential challenges, AI helps surgeons execute procedures with greater efficiency, reducing the overall duration and potential risks involved.

Robotic simulation: Robotic simulation is an emerging aspect of robotic surgery. These AI-powered systems allow surgeons to virtually rehearse and refine their surgical techniques before performing them on real patients. This virtual practice serves as a training ground, allowing surgeons to enhance their skills, fine-tune their approaches, and gain confidence in dealing with complex scenarios. The result is a more competent surgical team and reduced chances of errors during actual surgeries.

Despite being in its early stages, the integration of AI in robotic surgery showcases substantial potential benefits. As AI technology advances further, we can anticipate even more innovative applications of AI in this field, revolutionizing the way surgeries are conducted and transforming patient outcomes for the better.

The integration of artificial intelligence into robotic-assisted surgeries is rapidly revolutionizing the medical landscape. Through AI-powered image guidance, decision support, navigation, planning, and simulation, surgeons can achieve higher accuracy, improved efficiency, and reduced complication rates. The continuous development of AI technology holds the promise of even more groundbreaking applications in the years to come.

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global market for AI in healthcare is projected to reach a staggering $6.6 billion by 2027. These findings emphasize the significant impact and immense potential of AI in the medical domain. It is evident that AI will continue to play a transformative role in the medical field, particularly in the realm of robotic-assisted surgeries. As researchers, scientists, and healthcare practitioners work together to unlock AI’s full potential, we can look forward to a future where AI-driven robotic surgeries become the standard of care, benefitting countless patients worldwide.

The author is chief of medical services, CARE Hospitals Group

