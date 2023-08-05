The need for value investing in crypto bear market

By Edul Patel

The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic ecosystem, marked by periods of bull runs followed by challenging bear markets. The volatility associated with cryptocurrencies make them a double-edged sword capable of providing incredible returns but also exposing investors to significant risks. In recent years, as digital assets have gained mainstream acceptance, the importance of value investing in crypto bear markets has become increasingly evident.

What is Value Investing?



Value investing is an investment strategy that revolves around identifying undervalued assets and holding them for the long term. Pioneered by legendary investor Benjamin Graham and further popularized by Warren Buffett, this approach emphasizes the intrinsic value of an asset rather than its current market price.



In traditional markets, value investors look for companies with strong fundamentals, competitive advantages, and solid growth prospects, often trading at a discount compared to their true worth. By doing so, they seek to mitigate risk, capture potential gains, and build wealth through patient and disciplined investing.



What Does Value Investing in Crypto Mean in Bear Market?



Similar to traditional markets, value investing in the cryptocurrency space entails identifying undervalued cryptocurrencies in relation to their intrinsic worth. The primary objective is to invest in these assets with the anticipation that their true value will eventually be recognized by the market, leading to significant long-term returns.



During November 2021, Bitcoin soared to its peak at a staggering $64,000, a remarkable surge from its 2017 value of nearly $20,000. This meteoric rise attracted numerous traders to the market seeking lucrative opportunities.



However, at such all-time highs, investors often end up paying prices that exceed Bitcoin’s actual intrinsic value. Currently, with Bitcoin’s price hovering around $20,000, following the trend without considering the underlying value would have proven less advantageous.



To avoid potential pitfalls, adopting a strategy focused on the asset’s value, rather than its current price, is essential. This approach necessitates both fundamental analysis and technical analysis. The former unveils the genuine value of an asset, while the latter helps determine an opportune buying price. While traditional value investors historically emphasized fundamental analysis alone, the combination of both analyses is gaining recognition for its comprehensive insights.



By investing based on value rather than short-term trends, investors can make more informed decisions and position themselves for sustainable growth in the cryptocurrency market.



What are Some Tips for Value Investing in Cryptocurrency?



Fundamental Analysis: Investors in the cryptocurrency space should heavily focus on fundamental analysis. It is crucial to evaluate the underlying technology, use case, and potential adoption of a cryptocurrency to determine its intrinsic value. Factors such as the project’s team, community support, security, scalability, and real-world applications all play a role in this analysis.



Long-Term Perspective: Like traditional value investing, the focus should be on the long term. Investors should be less concerned with short-term price fluctuations and more interested in the potential growth and utility of the cryptocurrency over several months or years.



Risk Management and Diversification of Portfolio: Investors should understand the risks associated with the highly volatile market. Diversifying the crypto investments across multiple cryptocurrencies to manage risk effectively.



Patience and Discipline: Patience and discipline are critical. Investors should be willing to wait for the market to recognize the value of their chosen assets, even if it takes time for the investment thesis to play out.



DYOR (Do Your Own Research): Conducting thorough research before investing in cryptocurrencies is imperative and leaves no room for shortcuts. By undertaking Do Your Own Research (DYOR), investors can gain insights into potential risks and benefits, enabling them to make well-informed decisions. DYOR involves following respected crypto thought leaders, monitoring reliable websites, engaging with authoritative social media pages, tracking influential Reddit accounts, and staying abreast of the latest news. Keeping a finger on the pulse of the market ensures that investors are always up-to-date with the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.



Conclusion



The crypto bear market presents both challenges and opportunities for investors, and the need for value investing has never been more apparent. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, value investing will remain a key strategy for prudent investors seeking to build sustainable wealth and navigate the ever-changing landscape of digital assets. In a market where volatility is a constant companion, value investing stands as a beacon of reason, guiding investors through the storm and towards the potential rewards that lie beyond.

The author is co-founder and CEO, Mudrex

