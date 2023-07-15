The era of AI: Setting key trends for headphone soundscape

By Rohini Ahluwalia

Whether you are working, travelling, watching your favourite web series, or playing a game, a pair of headphones enables you to tune out the outside world and enter your own. In fact, though the value of headphones has not changed over time, they have undergone a number of advancements. From wired to wireless, lightweight, compact and portable, headphones today are being used for various purposes aside from leisure activities. Especially with Gen Z, regarded as the most “plugged in” age, spending a lot of time consuming content has made headphones nothing less than a staple, emphasizing their significance in modern society.

Undeniably, headphones have evolved from a luxury to a necessity, serving as individuals’ constant companion. Especially with the development of numerous cutting-edge technologies, AI, in particular, has significantly altered headphones, giving users a hassle-free experience. According to Statista, the headphones segment will generate $0.75 billion in revenue in 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to expand by 3.11% yearly (CAGR 2023-2028). This data highlights how the demand for headphones is expected to increase in the near future, given the fast-paced expansion of the entertainment sector brought on by rapid digitalization.

Key trends in headphone soundscape

Active noise cancellation: When taking a crucial work call, have you ever wished there was a method to block out the sounds around you? The new-age headphones integrate an AI algorithm with top-tier active noise cancellation technology to help you reduce background noise and concentrate on the sounds that are important for you to hear. In addition to guaranteeing voice clarity and the clearest audio reproduction while filtering out ambient disturbances, the revamped design of these headphones makes them comfortable to wear for extended periods of time during business conversations, workouts, or binge-watching sessions.

Smart touch: Gone are the days when headphones came with standard settings. Nowadays, headphones can be customized according to the needs and requirements of the user, thanks to AI. With smart touch and talk, pause and play, and voice command features, these self-calibrating headphones provide users with seamless adjusting options. Moreover, with faster transmission speeds, these headphones get connected to your device in no time. Offering solid connectivity, smart options, and low latency, these new-age headphones are nothing short of incredible especially for gamers.

Improved design and battery: The era of bulky, heavy headphones is over. Technological innovations have turned things around by bringing in more compact and sleek headphones into being. Thus, for all those movie marathons you can simply wear these modern-day headphones all day long without any fatigue. Further, soft protein earpads and slider headbands allow you to adjust for a better fit. And when it comes to storing them, the multi-hinge design allows them to be folded into a compact size and stored easily. Additionally, because people today are constantly on the go, these modern headphones include a huge battery life that provides hours of playback.

Modern-day headphones: What to expect next

Looking for an effective way to escape the outside world with music, movies and audiobooks? Headphones are the answer, undoubtedly becoming a staple in an individual’s lifestyle. Moreover, with the advancements in technology, headphones have also undergone massive transformations to offer people top-notch experiences. With sleek and compactable design, mobile and portable nature, smart touch and personalization, active noise cancellation and improved battery life, headphones today have transformed the entire hearing experience for people. Given the changes headphones have undergone as a result of technological advancements, it is realistic to assume that they will adopt more tech-focused features in the future.

The author is COO, Blaupunkt

