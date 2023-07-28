The emergence of an AI revolution in the IT industry

By Archana Joshi

The term information technology, the way we understand it today was coined first in 1958 Harvard Business Review by Harold J. Leavitt and Thomas C. Whisler. Today Information technology is pervasive and has touched all walks of life. A recent report by Gartner projected the IT spending worldwide to reach around 4.6 trillion U.S. dollars in 2023, a 5.5 percent increase on 2022 spending.

Incidentally, AI as a concept was also first introduced in the 1950s by Alan Turing. Early AI applications were limited due to computational power constraints. The exponential growth of computing power and access to big data laid the foundation for AI development. GPU acceleration and cloud computing made complex AI algorithms feasible and scalable. Today with the advent of Generative AI, there has been a disruption in all the walks of life including the information technology. As per a recent report by Valuates Reports, the global Generative AI Market size was valued at USD 8.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 126.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32% from 2022 to 2031.

With increasing adoption of AI, the concept of a Fifth Industrial Revolution is emerging and represents the next phase of technological advancement. It is expected to further integrate cutting-edge technologies like quantum computing and generative AI. In the realm of Information Technology (IT), AI is poised to transform IT in unprecedented ways.

In any enterprise today, IT landscape is a myriad interlinkage of multiple components that are highly adaptable in nature. Some of these components are built in-house whereas other components could be from open-source community or from a third-party software package provider or even a start-up providing a niche solution. The IT infrastructure adds to this by being a maze with servers and cloud workloads along with the edge computing devices. If we consider a system thinking approach in AI adoption within IT industry it can be adopted in parts as well as for the system, IT landscape. Here are 7 areas where AI is shaping up IT:

AI-Powered Data Analytics and Insights:

The sheer volume of data generated daily created in IT industry – be it the code, test cases, alerts or the documents present an immense opportunity to gain valuable insights. AI-driven data analytics allows CIOs to make data-driven decisions for increased efficiency.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions:

In a world where cyber threats continue to wreak havoc, AI is a game-changer for IT security. AI-powered cybersecurity solutions can detect anomalies and respond to potential threats in real-time thus providing a proactive defence against cyberattacks and safeguarding sensitive information.

AI-Enabled Customer Support:

AI-driven virtual assistants and chatbots are already making inroads in the customer support in the IT industry. These intelligent systems can understand natural language and interact with users in real-time, providing instant solutions to queries and offering personalized support.

Autonomous IT Operations:

AI is paving the way for autonomous IT operations, where systems can manage and optimize IT infrastructure with minimal human intervention. From automatic software updates to self-healing networks, AI-driven predictive maintenance enables businesses to identify potential failures before they occur.

AI in Software Development:

Generative AI can assist in automatically generating code based on high-level specifications, reducing the manual effort required during the coding phase of the Software Delivery Life Cycle. Verification and validation activities can be strengthened as AI can assist in creating synthetic data and test scenarios. AI algorithms can detect patterns and anomalies in code, helping identify potential bugs and vulnerabilities.

AI-Enhanced IT Talent Acquisition:

AI is reshaping the IT job market by revolutionizing talent acquisition. AI-powered tools can analyse candidate data, assess skills, and predict job fit. This results in more efficient recruitment processes that lead to right team members assigned to tasks that best match their skills and expertise.

AI in IT Project Management:

AI-driven project management tools can optimize project planning, resource allocation, and risk assessment. Analysis of the historical project data to forecast potential challenges can help in on-time and on-budget project delivery.

As AI-driven technologies continue to advance, they hold the potential to transform how businesses operate, how technology is developed and maintained, and how individuals interact with digital systems. However, embracing AI comes with a responsibility to address ethical considerations, data privacy, and security concerns. By leveraging “mindful AI”, the IT industry can harness the full potential of this revolutionary technology, driving innovation, efficiency, and positive change in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The author is associate vice-president – strategy, LTIMindtree

