The art of artificial intelligence: Changing the face of filmmaking

By Gautam Kapur

Traditional filmmaking is on its journey to witnessing a huge transition in its approach, thanks to the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While the movie sets continue to dazzle lights, it is certain that AI now takes the centre stage, bringing its brilliance to every aspect of the process of filmmaking. From scriptwriting to visual effects in the post-production phases, there is nothing the source of intel cannot assist users with.

Scriptwriting

Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a valuable collaborator for screenwriters and storytellers. By leveraging it, filmmakers can save time, enhance storylines, and refine characters, making narratives more engaging. Although, it is necessary to keep in mind that some parts of human touch are retained.

Production and Filmmaking

There is no doubt how the production phase of filmmaking can be both — costly and time-consuming. However, AI technology is bringing about creativity and enhancing it efficiently. AI-driven analytics can today help in optimising production schedules, resource allocation, and budget management. By analysing historical data and real-time variables, AI algorithms can predict potential delays or challenges and offer recommendations for a more efficient workflow, saving both time and money.

Post production and Visual Effects

AI-powered editing tools can analyse raw footage and automatically select the best shots, arrange scenes, and suggest suitable music better than anyone. Visual effects have become mind-blowing with AI. It is a powering tool that creates incredibly realistic and breathtaking VFX. This not only looks amazing but also saves time and money in the production process.

This only proves that Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the trends of filmmaking, offering new possibilities for creativity, efficiency, and audience engagement. From scriptwriting to post-production, AI technology is streamlining processes and pushing boundaries.

By leveraging the power of it while preserving the unique perspectives and creativity of human filmmakers, the industry can thrive and continue to captivate audiences with innovative and compelling cinematic experiences. As it continues to advance, the future of filmmaking holds great potential for even more groundbreaking developments that will redefine the art form.

The author is actor and producer, “How Much Do You Want To Know”

