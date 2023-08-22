scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Thailand government to file a lawsuit against Facebook 

Facebook had failed to screen advertisers

Written by FE Digital Currency
Over 200,000 people are expected to be faked by Facebook ads
Over 200,000 people are expected to be faked by Facebook ads

According to Cointelegraph, Thailand plans to ask for a legal shutdown order against Facebook. It is believed if Facebook takes measures to deal with alleged investment and crypto scam ads on its platform, then Thailand will withdraw the lawsuit.

Sources revealed that on August 21, 2023, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) mentioned that over 200,000 people are expected to be faked by Facebook ads that executed crypto scams, invested in false businesses and faked to be government agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn,  Minister, MDES, mentioned that the ministry had been discussing about the Meta-owned platform over the issue. Supposedly, it is believed that the platform had failed to screen advertisers.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, Meta did not provide further information about the lawsuit, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 13:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS