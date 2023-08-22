Thailand government to file a lawsuit against Facebook 

According to Cointelegraph, Thailand plans to ask for a legal shutdown order against Facebook. It is believed if Facebook takes measures to deal with alleged investment and crypto scam ads on its platform, then Thailand will withdraw the lawsuit.

Sources revealed that on August 21, 2023, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) mentioned that over 200,000 people are expected to be faked by Facebook ads that executed crypto scams, invested in false businesses and faked to be government agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister, MDES, mentioned that the ministry had been discussing about the Meta-owned platform over the issue. Supposedly, it is believed that the platform had failed to screen advertisers.

Furthermore, Meta did not provide further information about the lawsuit, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

