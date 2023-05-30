Tezos India to collaborate with Tweed for increased adoption of Tezos projects

According to an official release, Tezos India, a blockchain platform, announced its partnership with Tweed, a plug-and-play Software Development Kits (SDKs) for self-custodial wallets. This collaboration is expected to improve user experience and increase the adoption of blockchain technology on the Tezos network.

It is believed that this joint venture will help platforms and brands deploy self-custodial wallets for their users, eliminating the regulatory burden associated with custody. It might facilitate the transition of Web2 users to the Tezos ecosystem, providing experiences to improve overall platform activity.

Supposedly, Tweed’s payment system will involve credit card-to-NFT purchases. It is believed that with the support from venture capital firms such as Accel, Tel Aviv and New York, among others, Tweed has gained traction in the Tezos ecosystem as the sole white-label wallet-as-a-service provider.

Also Read Lithuania grants Virtual Asset Service Provider licence to HAYVN

“The Tezos network includes projects with Web2 brands that are targeting mainstream users and require a white-label experience. This might create emphasis on security, compliance, and user experience that we believe can bring more Web2 users – as well as Web3.0 users from other chains – to the Tezos ecosystem,” Michelle Latzer, co-founder, CEO, Tweed, concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn