Tezos India and SOCIAL collaborate to launch an NFT-based art exhibition

Reportedly, the event is expected to feature popular names in the NFT ecosystem

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, Tezos India is a blockchain adoption platform
Tezos India, a  blockchain adoption platform, announced the launch of the ART OF CODE – a month-long exhibition which showcases the works of many Indian artists, who have created a collection of digital art using their coding skills, as per insights from an official release. It is believed this will be done in collaboration with SOCIAL, a space that blends work and play.

Sources revealed from May 27, 2023, to June 27, 2023, 2 PM IST onward, patrons can scan and purchase these NFT artworks which are displayed on the new BEL road SOCIAL Cafe. 

The event is expected to feature popular names in the NFT ecosystem from India and globally including academia and contemporary creators. Reportedly, it will also offer patrons access to the NFT artworks of artists such as Karthik Dondeti, Pixelkar Nitant, Beardcoded, Aranya, KALA and Varundo, among others.

“Through ART OF CODE, we hope to look at NFTs from both technical and creative perspectives,” Varun Desai, head, Tezos India Arts & Culture (TIAC), concluded.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 13:55 IST

