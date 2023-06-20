scorecardresearch
Tezos collaborates with Blockbank to enable digital asset management for users

Reportedly, users will be able to trade Tezos within the platform’s CeFi wallet

Written by FE Digital Currency
This partnership is expected to ensure trading between users
Tezos India, a blockchain technology company, has announced its partnership with Blockbank, a financial technology (fintech) solution. The collaboration aims to provide users with access to digital assets and a trading experience. The highlight of this partnership is believed to be listing of Tezos (XTZ) on Blockbank exchange.

According to an official release, with listing of XTZ on Blockbank, users will be able to trade Tezos within the platform’s centralised finance (CeFi) wallet. It’s believed that the expansion will allow Tezos enthusiasts and investors to access and manage their digital assets.

 “We look forward to joining forces with Blockbank and providing our community with accessibility to the Tezos network. This partnership aims to reflect our commitment to expanding its reach and facilitating its adoption,” Om Malviya, president, Tezos India, said. 

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 17:19 IST

