scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Tether to launch new JavaScript libraries

The upgradation can reduce configuration complexity

Written by FE Digital Currency
Paolo Ardoino is the chief technology officer at Bitfinex
Paolo Ardoino is the chief technology officer at Bitfinex

According to Cointelegraph, Tether, a blockchain platform, developers are set to release new JavaScript libraries. It is expected that they have been created to execute the transmission of commands and signals to Bitcoin (BTC $29,175) mining hardware, including WhatsMiner, AvalonMiner and Antminer, among others. 

Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer, Bitfinex and Tether, tweeted that some parts of the mining software might be available on open-source platforms in the future. The Tether BTC mining software’s primary goal is believed to enhance the efficient management of mining capacity, leading to more operations, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that Ardoino mentioned that every miner would have a unique public/private key, enabling encrypted and secure data streaming through the use of hyper cores and command reception through hyper swarms. This step is expected to reduce configuration complexity, enhance and improve maintainability and modularity, among others, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, in spite of facing legal challenges and regulatory actions, Tether still continues to support the cryptocurrency mining sector, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 09:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS