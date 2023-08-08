Tether to launch new JavaScript libraries

According to Cointelegraph, Tether, a blockchain platform, developers are set to release new JavaScript libraries. It is expected that they have been created to execute the transmission of commands and signals to Bitcoin (BTC $29,175) mining hardware, including WhatsMiner, AvalonMiner and Antminer, among others.

Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer, Bitfinex and Tether, tweeted that some parts of the mining software might be available on open-source platforms in the future. The Tether BTC mining software’s primary goal is believed to enhance the efficient management of mining capacity, leading to more operations, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that Ardoino mentioned that every miner would have a unique public/private key, enabling encrypted and secure data streaming through the use of hyper cores and command reception through hyper swarms. This step is expected to reduce configuration complexity, enhance and improve maintainability and modularity, among others, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, in spite of facing legal challenges and regulatory actions, Tether still continues to support the cryptocurrency mining sector, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

