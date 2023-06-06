Tether to fund about $1 billion for a renewable energy project

Tether, a Stablecoin exchange platform, announced its joint venture with El Salvador, a Bitcoin-supportive nation, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected this initiative has been taken to contribute about $1 billion to execute renewable energy initiatives.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the Central American country is still taking initiatives to increase the adoption rate of Bitcoin (BTC $25,789). The recent step taken is the renewable power generation ‘precinct in Metapán’ which will make use of solar and wind energy for powering Bitcoin mining and is also expected to be monetised.

Sources revealed that the energy produced will be used in Bitcoin mining farms in El Salvador and Tether believes that the park’s computation power will cross 1.3 exahash per second. Supposedly, the output can increase the total Bitcoin mining hash rate of Volcano Energy in the top global pools, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Binance recruits OKX’s former marketing executive Rachel Conlan

“Currently, more than 52% of Bitcoin mining is being done sustainably. We believe this percentage will significantly increase in the coming years through important investments like ours,” Josue Lopez, CEO, Volcano Energy, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn