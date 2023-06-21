scorecardresearch
Tether Operations Limited and Bitfinex to provide funds amounting to about  $100 thousand

Reportedly, the Qubes OS uses Xen-based virtualisation

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bitfinex is a cryptocurrency exchange
On June 20, 2023, Tether Operations Limited, the organisation supporting Tether, a United States dollar stablecoin (USDT $1.00), along with Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange mentioned that it would fund about 100,000 USDT for supporting Qubes OS, an open-source privacy operating system, stated Cointelegraph.

“We recognise the paramount importance of privacy and security in the digital age. We are pleased to support the development of Qubes OS, an operating system renowned for its iron-clad security,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer, Tether and Bitfinex, explained.

Sources revealed that the  Qubes OS uses Xen-based virtualisation to separate different tasks and applications within different virtual machines, named “qubes,”. Supposedly, this will provide security for financial transactions and for accessing sensitive information.

Furthermore, “Qubes eliminates this [security] concern by allowing us to divide a device into many compartments, much as we divide a physical building into many rooms. Better yet, it allows us to create new compartments whenever we need them, and it gives us sophisticated tools for securely managing our activities and data across these compartments,” Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

