scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Tether adds stablecoins worth about one million dollars to its Ethereum blockchain 

Reportedly, the present market capitalisation of Tether is over $83 billion

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Tether is a blockchain platform
Going by sources, Tether is a blockchain platform

On June 12, 2023, Tether, a blockchain platform, added about $1 billion worth of its Tether (USDT $1.00) stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the trending billion-dollar mint for the stablecoin exchange took place within two months after April 21, 2023.

“PSA: 1B USDt inventory replenishment on Ethereum Network. Note this is an authorised but not issued transaction, meaning that this amount will be used as inventory for next period issuance requests and chain swaps,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer, Tether, tweeted. 

Also Read

According to Cointelegraph, Tether has minted more than $16 billion new USDT in 2023, and its present market capitalization is over $83 billion. Supposedly, USDT’s market reached its highest in the year 2023 as other stablecoin issuers were fighting against regulatory and banking setbacks in the United States, Cointelegraph concluded.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 11:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market