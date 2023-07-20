scorecardresearch
Tesla continues to hold about $184 million in Bitcoin 

Tesla first purchased about $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in March 2021

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Tesla is a multinational automotive company
Tesla hasn’t added or shared its digital asset holdings, with the electric vehicle manufacturer. It is expected to continue to hold about $184 million worth of its remaining Bitcoin for the fourth quarter in a row, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from Q2 2023 earnings released on July 19, 2023, the net value of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings amounted to about $184 million, which was equal to the same value for the past two quarters, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that Tesla first purchased about $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in March 2021, with Elon Musk, CEO,  promising to accept Bitcoin as payment for Tesla vehicles in the following days, Cointelegraph highlighted.

According to data from Google Finance, the market failed to see a positive response. Furthermore, Tesla’s stock price saw a drop of about 4.19% to $279.07 in after-hours trading, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 11:28 IST

