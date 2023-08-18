scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Terraform Labs faces lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Jed Rakoff, District Judge, approved the SEC’s motion made on July 10, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Terraform Labs is a blockchain platform
Terraform Labs is a blockchain platform

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission got approval for a motion against Terraform Labs, a blockchain platform. It is expected that SEC can now seek help from South Korea to question Daniel Shin, co-founder, Terraform Labs, as it files a lawsuit against the firm and Do Kwon, co-founder, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on August 16, 2023, Jed Rakoff, District Judge, approved the SEC’s motion made on July 10, 2023. The motion is expected to ask if it could seek to question the Terra co-founder. Supposedly, the petition also includes the requesting documents from the  Chai Corporation, a Seoul-based payments provider, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from a filing made by SEC, the SEC plans to question Shin on Kwon’s role at Chai, how Chai used the Terra blockchain and Chai’s statement about its relation with Terraform.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, SEC mentioned that Terraform and Kwon made false transactions of TerraKRW (KRT), a Korean won pegged stablecoin, to show that Chai was using the blockchain, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 15:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS