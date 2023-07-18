TaxNodes to provide Polygon-backed NFTs for its users

TaxNodes, a crypto tax platform, has announced non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all customers filing income tax returns through their platform.

According to an official release, the NFT feature will give existing TaxNodes’ users priority access to the NFTs. Reportedly, in recognition of premium customers, goodies and invitations to upcoming events being extended, NFT holders will get access to referral bonuses. Eligible users can claim their NFTs from July 11-31, 2023, which are minted on Polygon Labs blockchain, by providing their ITR acknowledgement number. As an added incentive, they can receive a 25% discount on their ITR filing for 2022-23.

“We look forward to having TaxNodes utilise the blockchain for use cases. By introducing Indian taxpayers to NFTs and demonstrating the potential of on-chain experiences. By offering complimentary NFTs, I believe there is a world where people can see utility and be inspired to explore the crypto world further,” Sai Krishna V K, senior vice-president, Polygon Labs, said.

