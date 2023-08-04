TAC Security’s Trishneet Arora on how AI in Cybersecurity can change the game of security

As we move towards an automated world, securing data would be utmost priority.Not to mention, many experts tend to believe that the customer is as good as one’s data. Interestingly, data breach is one of the main issues which various sectors continue to face. The exposure of confidential, sensitive, or protected information to an unauthorised person, is something that could impact both the cybersecurity market along with users associated on a personal level.

In Q1,2023, over six million data records were exposed worldwide through data breaches. Since the first quarter of 2020, the highest number of exposed data records was detected in the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly 125 million data sets, as per insights from Statista, a market research platform. In conversation with FE Blockchain, Trishneet Arora, founder, CEO, TAC Security, a cybersecurity platform, talks about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity can strengthen data safety structures. (Edited Excerpts)

In spite of implementing cybersecurity modules, how and why companies or brands continue to face data breach issues?

Cybersecurity can be complex and require special expertise and knowledge, which I think can be expensive to implement especially for small businesses with limited resources. Another loophole could be the lack of education about such threats and technology. Also, the concept of cybersecurity is something that might not be easy to understand. So, with the introduction of AI we can create both automated security and teaching modules for providing information about such modules.

How can AI improve cybersecurity structures?

Several companies are expected to spend about $250,000 on cybersecurity solutions and training with annual IT budgets of about $2.5 million. With AI we reduce half of the cost needed for hiring human resources. With that, we will be able to focus on developing AI-based safety modules. Traditional cybersecurity structures can cause compatibility issues with different systems and software eventually causing inconvenience for users with authentication and verification processes. In comparison to this AI is more quick as it is a fully automated process.

How can AI in cybersecurity strengthen data safety structures?

AI in cybersecurity can provide personalised safety structures by using biometric and Iris scanning systems, among others for risk assessment, configuration assessment and everything around vulnerability management related to the sensitive or personal information of an individual. The intervention of humans can create scope for leakage of data which might be avoided with the use of AI.

Can AI in cybersecurity pose a threat to the cybersecurity market?

I expect that technology can’t take jobs away, in fact, there are possibilities that adding new technology can increase job opportunities. Adaptation of any new technology needs reskilling, which means the need for more human resources for skill development. So, eventually one needs to adopt the technology for development and if they’re not, then this might pose a threat.

