Synquote to include social login options for developing its user experience

According to an announcement on June 15, 2023, Synquote, a DeFi platform, just launched the option of using social logins and undercollateralised trading to draw in liquidity, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that Synquote can handle large trades with reduced leakage compared to the previous version.

Sources revealed that Synquote collected over $25 million of notional volume during its beta period, which started on March 17, 2023. Supposedly, the trading amount collected during this period was about $1 million in notional volume and was executed without any leakage, Cointelegraph added.

“We launched a fully collateralised platform before, and we saw that activity was limited by the amount of size market makers were willing to trade on-chain with a fully collateralized [position]. So this is a huge improvement that unlocks the ability for them to trade with size and have capital efficiency on-chain,” Ahmed Attia, founder, Synquote, explained.

Furthermore, users can log in through Google credentials without a wallet or copying seed words through the help of the Web3Auth platform, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

